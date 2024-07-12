Footy HQ: Teen Vic Country footballer to return for club's semi-final

It's sports reporter Nick Creely here ahead of a huge weekend of action across the region.
Both the Hampden and Warrnambool and District league's will resume back to normality on Saturday after the interleague matches last weekend and it's beginning to hit the time of the year where clubs are playing off in virtual elimination finals.
It's undisputed that it's one of the most open premiership races across both major leagues, making for some vital contests.
Every game seemingly has implications - from points, to momentum and for the purpose of percentage boosters.
On Sunday, Reid Oval will light up for the semi-finals of the Western Victoria Female Football League, from the opening match at 8.15am in the under 15s to the final senior match at 4.05pm.
All winners will advance to the grand finals the following Sunday, which will be played at Mortlake's DC Farran Oval.
Gates will open at 7.15am in what promises to be an exciting day of female football.
