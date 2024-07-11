AFL great 'proud' of South Warrnambool export for echoing anti-racism pose

AFL great Nicky Winmar has praised South Warrnambool export Jamarra Ugle-Hagan for echoing his iconic anti-racism pose.
His comments came during a NAIDOC Week event at Warrnambool's South West Healthcare on Thursday, July 11 where he said he was glad to be back in the city.
"I came here in 1966 for a holiday and it was an amazing place, that was a long time ago and the years have gone quick," Winmar said.
"There's a famous guy here ... the great man himself. I'd love to see his whereabouts, his grave, and to say hello to Archie Roach.
"He's always been a hero."
But Mr Winmar is also a hero to many. A photograph of Winmar responding to racism during a game against Collingwood in 1993 has been etched into Australian sporting history.
The pose, in which Winmar lifted his shirt and pointed at his skin, was echoed by Framlingham raised Jamarra Ugle-Hagan after he was also racially abused by a spectator.
"I saw that, I'm very happy he did that," Winmar said.
"I'm proud that he could do that."
Winmar, now 59, said racist encounters were a common experience.
"The racism we go through in our sporting life is pretty bad," he said.
"At home, I had a lot of fights in the fields because of what people were saying about the colour of my skin and who I was. What do you say to these things? Then after the game they want to shake your hand.
"I'm straight up - I don't like being called names, it's horrible. I don't run around saying anything bad about them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.