Holy cow! Escaped cattle spotted at school campus

As south-west students enjoy the school holidays an unusual pair has made the most of an empty campus.
Southern Grampians Shire Council said two escaped cows found their way to Hamilton and Alexandra College on July 11, 2024.
It is believed the animals hoofed their way down from the North Boundary Road and Hensley Park Road area before being sighted at the school where it could have been udder chaos if not for school holidays.
The council announced the owners had been found about noon on Thursday.
"We're udderly delighted that the owners have been located and Dougal and Willie Nelson are heading home," the council said.
