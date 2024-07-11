Punter escapes $150k debt to Warrnambool bookie on a technicality

The racing bookmaking landscape in Australia has been dramatically changed after a benchmark decision in Victoria's highest court scrapped a punter's $150,000 debt.
On Wednesday, July 10, the Supreme Court's court of appeal upheld an appeal over a $150,000 debt, plus interest and legal costs, to former Warrnambool bookmaker/businessman David McLauchlan.
The court of appeal allowed leave to appeal and then upheld the appeal, meaning punter Allen Ng does not have to pay leading Melbourne rails bookie Mr McLauchlan.
In the shock decision, justices Maree Kennedy, Cameron Macauley and Kevin Lyons decided because the bookmaker had not obtained a signed authorisation to accept telephone bets and did not lodge such a form with Racing Victoria the debt did not stand.
Mr Ng placed bets on April 14, 15 and 18 in 2020.
Previously a judge in the county court found the bets did not amount to unauthorised gambling and Mr McLaughlan was entitled to seek payment.
That decision was reversed on appeal.
A bookmaker found to have engaged in unauthorised gambling could be subject to a fine of almost $200,000 and/or a two year jail term.
All telephone bets are also voice recorded.
The justices noted Mr McLauchlan was a bookmaker with 49 years experience and Mr Ng was "a very experienced and active punter".
Between February 1 and April 18, 2020, Mr Ng placed 270 telephone bets on credit.
After initial success, Mr Ng on April 14, 15 and 18, 2020, placed telephone bets totalling $152,000 of which he only paid $2000.
Mr Ng refused to pay the outstanding $150,000 and Mr McLauchlan took legal action to recover the debt.
In a two-day county court trial during August 2022, Mr Ng claimed the bets amounted to unauthorised gambling.
The judge found there was no suggestion the bets were not properly recorded with Racing Victoria or that any levy payable on the bets had not been paid.
And despite not having a client form filled out and signed, Mr McLauchlan even provided a copy of Mr Ng driver's licence to stewards on February 26, 2020.
Before receiving any credit bets, Mr McLauchlan obtained Mr Ng's name, address, banking details, email address and mobile telephone number, which he entered into a computer at a racecourse, which led to a required Racing Victoria code being obtained.
On April 24, 2023, the judge found the actions of Mr McLauchlan did not amount to unauthorised gambling and found in his favour.
When contacted Mr McLauchlan declined to comment.
The Victorian Bookmakers Association has been contacted for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.