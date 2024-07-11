Woman uses elderly victim's bank details to rack up $10k in purchases

A thief stole more than $10,000 from a vulnerable elderly woman after linking the victim's bank card details to her online accounts, including a buy now, pay later lender.
Peta Plowright used the victim's bank card details to make 309 Afterpay transactions between November 8, 2022 and January 15, 2024.
The transactions totalled $5622.21 and involved the purchase of clothes and other items.
Plowright pleaded guilty to offences in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on July 11, 2024.
The victim is elderly and requires assistance to complete daily tasks, such as shopping, which is why some people had access to her bank card.
The court heard Plowright also linked the card to pay-on-demand service MyPayNow, making 11 cash advances to herself without the victim's permission. The transactions, totalling $4388.50, took place between January 10, 2023 and January 15, 2024.
She also made a cash advance of $157.50 with another company on February 2023 and linked the card details to her Aussie Broadband account that same month.
Between February 27, 2023 and January 15, 2024, the card was charged by the broadband company on seven occasions, totalling $561.
Plowright also paid a $50 fine through Fines Victoria.
The transactions totalled $10,799.26
The court heard the victim checked her bank account in January 2024 and noticed the balance was $20,000 less than it was in 2023.
She called Plowright who admitted responsibility.
Police were called and during an interview Plowright told investigators she kept telling herself she would pay it back, that she didn't keep track of the expenses and had no idea the total.
The court heard Plowright had since repaid the victim $850, with close to $10,000 still owing.
Lawyer Jasmin Taleb, representing Plowright, said at the time of the offending her client was suffering financial difficulties, was highly emotional and was very remorseful.
Magistrate Peter Mellas said the woman had not only stolen from a vulnerable person but irreversibly damaged their relationship.
He said she had a criminal history but it was not related to dishonesty offences and that he was willing to give her a chance to prove she wanted to "make good".
The woman was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond with the condition she repay all of the money and not commit another further offences.
Mr Mellas said if the remaining balance -$9930.26 - was not repaid by July 11, 2025, the woman would return to court and be re-sentenced.
