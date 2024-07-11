Motorcyclist charged with evading police, public thanked for information

A 33-year-old Warrnambool man has been charged with a range of night-time driving offences, including evading police on a motorbike.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said there had been a number of information reports from the public about vehicles, in particular motorcycles, being driven at high speeds and erratically in central Warrnambool speed restriction zones.
He said the accused man had been charged with a range of offences and been bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed.
"We thank the members of the public who have provided information reports about the ongoing on erratic and high speed driving and motorcycle riding in Warrnambool, particularly during night-time hours," Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said.
"That information is extremely valuable for police in our ongoing investigations. We would request anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
The man was also the second person charged in relation to a burglary and theft at Norm McCullagh Engine Reconditioning in Warrnambool's Fairy Street.
In a separate case, Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said a 44-year-old Geelong man had also been arrested on Thursday, July 11, in relation to a jewellery burglary at Cobden.
The man was arrested, interviewed, charged with burglary and theft and been bailed to appear in the Warrnambool court on a date to be scheduled.
The burglary was committed about 3pm on Sunday, July 7, at an address in Cobden's Victoria Street.
There an assortment of jewellery, valued at $4000, $150 in cash and a mobile telephone was stolen.
The items have not been recovered.
