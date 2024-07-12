Expansive, private two storey home in a premium estate

This outstanding home on the corner of Ferguson Street and Wicking Place has so much going on that it's a little hard to know where to start.
So, let's try the short version in order to kick things off.
This is a two storey, five bedroom home with three bathrooms, a multitude of living spaces inside, more living spaces outside, a flexible layout suitable for a number of potential living arrangements, a double garage with internal access, and a premium location.
Now for the longer version.
The layout lends itself to the needs of a large and possibly multi-generational family, or running a service business from home, or having a lot of guests visit and maybe even stay over all at once. Or a combination of these.
"Everyone who looks at it will have their own idea of how they could use it," said agent Brian Hancock.
The majority of the accommodation and living space are found upstairs, including "a big open space and a beautiful kitchen with a view over the river and the ocean."
As seen on the floorplan, this open space from the kitchen includes a dining area (with high soaring timber beams) that has direct access to a balcony which also faces the ocean, plus a living room area, and a sitting room area with access to a back deck.
This end of the upstairs also has an office that overlooks the garden and a doorway near the kitchen, plus a laundry.
The other end of the upstairs design has four bedrooms and the family bathroom. The main bedroom has a walk-through robe to an ensuite, and bedrooms two to four each have a built-in robe.
Downstairs has an entry foyer with garage access to the left, and to the right is a huge family room with a gas log fire. Beyond this there is another bathroom, plus a sitting room with access to a patio and the fifth bedroom.
Outside, "the brush panel fencing give it that beachside theme," and with the trees and landscaping it feels "very private, very leafy and very secluded."
It's also just around the corner from E J King Park, the local ski club and the boat ramp, it's not that far from the beaches and beach reserves either, and it is a mere five minute drive to the centre of town.
