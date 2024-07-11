That's right, an actual doctor will be at this year's organ festival

Organ experts of all kinds will attend this year's namesake festival.
The Warrnambool Organ Festival is set to return from Friday, August 9 until Sunday, August 11.
Among the special guests will be Marc Slavec, assistant organist at St Paul's Cathedral in Melbourne.
Slavec has recently completed a Doctor of Medicine at the University of Melbourne, making him an organ expert by all accounts. He'll participate in a recital on Sunday, August 11 at St Joseph's Church.
Musical director Patrick Burns said this year's line up of special guest artists would delight music lovers across the board.
"(It'll also feature) music that showcases the wonderful local talent and venues here in Warrnambool," he said.
The event is set to kick off with Jake Mason Trio taking to the stage at Mozart Hall on Friday night.
He'll be supported by Warrnambool's Project Sookie Sookie which will bring its own brand of jazz and funk to the stage.
Then on Saturday, August 10, a community choir will present a varied program of works under the title 'Reflections on the Divine and Mysterious', accompanied by Craig Doherty at St Joseph's Church.
The program will also feature traditional works for organ and choir by Mozart, Bruckner and Stanford, in addition to modern works by Sarah Hopkins and Eric Whitacre.
