Truckie takes on shop in CBD wrong turn collision

Hamilton police officers are investigating following a hit-run crash in Hamilton on Tuesday, June 25.
A police spokesperson said a red B-double freight truck collided with a gift shop veranda at the intersection of Thompson and Gray streets about 8pm.
"The truck did not stop at the scene and continued travelling east along Gray Street," they said.
"The veranda sustained damages.
"No one was under the veranda and there were no injuries."
Anyone who witnessed the crash, or with CCTV/dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Hamilton State Emergency Service volunteers had their training interrupted with a call out for building damage.
"Unfortunately a truck must have missed the detour signs and was trying to navigate the CBD (central business district)," a spokesperson said.
"Thanks to police who were on hand to manage traffic and Southern Grampians Shire Council who provided temporary fencing to isolate area after remedial repairs were carried out."
