'Big new tax': Tourist parking fees scrapped just days after announcement

In a stunning backflip, the government has put the brakes on plans to introduce paid parking at sites along the Great Ocean Road.
On Monday, the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action launched a survey seeking public feedback on the introduction of parking fees for tourists at sites along the Great Ocean Road, including the Twelves Apostles.
But by Wednesday the consultation had been cancelled.
The u-turn comes after outspoken Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan labelled the parking fees a "big new tax".
Plans to introduce parking or entry fees at the Twelve Apostles has been on the drawing board for more than a year - an idea that seemingly had some backing during earlier community consultation.
But this week the department launched new public consultation that expanded on the idea taking in the whole coast.
The survey - which has now been taken off the department's website - sought feedback on which sites between Torquay and Lake Gillear should be considered for paid parking, and which "locals" should be exempt.
And while the consultation on paid parking that takes in the entire coast has now been scrapped, whether entry to the Twelve Apostles after its $80 million revamp will remain free is still unclear.
The change of position from the government prompted a statement from a department spokesperson who said the Great Ocean Road was one of Victoria's best tourist destinations because it was accessible for families.
"And we won't implement any measures that would harm this," the spokesperson said.
"We will continue to work with the Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority to maintain this beloved part of Victoria and deliver for the region."
Mr Riordan said every part of the Great Ocean Road would have been subject to parking fees - from Torquay beaches to Port Campbell.
"There is simply no business case that has been offered that tells coastal communities how they will get improved services and amenity. This is just Labor's way to plug the funding short falls," he said.
"The Great Ocean Road region over the last 12 months has seen record hikes in land taxes, new Airbnb taxes, now beach visiting taxes.
"The tax hit on regional Victoria must stop.
"The Allan Labor Government is just using our region as a big new tax pot to fill its budget black holes."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.