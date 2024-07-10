Is Dennington's affordable housing project on a fair playing field?

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan here with your morning headlines.
A fairer system for property developers - who are slugged costs as high as $140,000 per hectare - is needed to ensure more affordable housing for Warrnambool, the city council has been told.
The issue was brought to light during public question time at the July council meeting when Dennington's Brandon Cocking questioned why the key worker and affordable housing project on Harrington Road was not subject to the same developer contribution costs as neighbouring land.
Journalist Katrina Lovell reports the council hopes to fast-track its plan to create 50 one, two and three-bedroom properties to help address the housing crisis impacting key industries in Warrnambool who are struggling to attract staff because of a lack of accommodation in the city.
In other news, a much-loved Russells Creek player celebrated turning 34 in style on Saturday, July 6, notching a win in his 100th game for the club.
Loyal clubman Phil 'The Falcon' McKellar kicked a goal in his milestone Warrnambool and District league appearance as the Creekers reserves triumphed 22.14 (146) to 3.0 (18) against South Rovers, a day after his birthday.
The achievement was a long-time coming and a reward for McKellar's hard work and perseverance after he made his reserves debut with the club in 2009.
