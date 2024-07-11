The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Homecoming: Teen Vic Country footballer to return for club's semi-final

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 11 2024 - 12:26pm, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Wolter will return for South Warrnambool's under 18 semi-final after debuting for Vic Country the previous week. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Olivia Wolter will return for South Warrnambool's under 18 semi-final after debuting for Vic Country the previous week. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A promising footballer fresh from a Victoria Country under 18 debut is looking forward to a rare appearance for her club team as it attempts to qualify for a grand final.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.