Homecoming: Teen Vic Country footballer to return for club's semi-final

A promising footballer fresh from a Victoria Country under 18 debut is looking forward to a rare appearance for her club team as it attempts to qualify for a grand final.
Olivia Wolter, who featured in Vic Country's round one loss to Queensland on Sunday July 7, will turn out for South Warrnambool in its Western Victoria Female league semi-final against Tyrendarra at Reid Oval on Sunday July 14.
Wolter is available to play her first game for the Roosters since round one as she has been named emergency for Vic Country's game on the same day and her Greater Western Victoria Rebels side has a bye.
"(I'm) looking forward to it, it's going to be really exciting," she told The Standard.
"It'll be good to play for the Roosters, especially coming into finals as well and hopefully making the grand final for next weekend."
Should the Roosters triumph on Sunday, Wolter is also free to play in the grand final the following week where the Roosters would be eyeing a third consecutive flag.
The talented teenager enjoys returning to her home club when she can.
"I've missed playing for the Roosters," she said.
"I like to get back and help out around the club so hopefully top it off this year with another grand final win which would be actually unbelievable, so we'll see how we go."
Wolter, a wing, had eight disposals and kicked a goal in Vic Country's 53-32 interstate loss to Queensland in Ipswich.
She relished the experience and hopes to feature again for the side in its three-game campaign.
"It was unbelievable to say the least," she said.
"To travel up with the team and play and be in the professional environment it was really great and I had heaps of fun. I really enjoyed it and can't wait to hopefully be a part of more of it."
Wolter said the style of play was a lot faster than what she was used to however she wasn't overawed by the challenge.
She was pleased with how she played, especially in the first half which was when she hit the scoreboard.
Looking forward, the Emmanuel College year 12 student holds AFLW ambitions and would love to hear her name called out at the draft in December.
"That is laid out on the table so hopefully I play a few good games this year and hopefully put my name up there to be nominated but we'll see what happens," she said.
"It's not the be all and end all but I've had a dream so hopefully we can get there..."
In the meantime, aside from pulling on the red and white South Warrnambool jumper, Wolter will turn her attention to the netball court.
The talented multi-sport athlete will line up for Merrivale's A-grade side on Saturday, July 12 in its Warrnambool and District league clash with Old Collegians.
Football commitments have limited her appearances for the Tigers so far however the club has been accommodating.
"I've been playing a couple of games for Merrivale this year when I can," she said.
"...I'm very thankful that they let me balance my footy with them. That's Cloe O'Flaherty and Elisha Sobey, big shout-out to them because they help me balance the two.
"Netball's been a good outlet when I have footy commitments so it's really good. I love playing there and it's a great club. Hopefully we can make it to the grand final this year and get a win."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.