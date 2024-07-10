'Loved coming back': Sharpshooter firing in attack for finals contender

A rising Hampden league open netball star says she has embraced her return to her junior club this season and believes it has formed a strong part of her rapid improvement.
Chelsea Quinn returned to the North Warrnambool Eagles in season 2024 and has instantly clicked into one of the league's most dynamic goalies.
The former Old Collegians and South Warrnambool player said returning to the Bushfield-based club had been enjoyable and was hopeful the Eagles would fire at the right time of the season.
"I've loved coming back. I did my juniors at North and it's been nice to get back to the club," she said.
"There's such a good mix of old and new faces and I've also got to play with my best friend as well which was a big pull for me.
"We've had some challenges with injuries and stuff. We do have a tough run home so we want to get a few scoreboard wins early and hopefully lock in for a second chance."
Quinn has formed a dynamic attacking combination with Skye Billings this season, the pair netting 558 goals between them.
The accurate shooter said she had worked hard on her netball craft this season, aided by her coaches in the Victoria Netball League and working in combination with Billings.
"One thing for certain is I've improved my ability to take the ball in the back-space," she said.
"Normally I'm very happy to sit out the front because I'm happy to take the long range shot.
"I've worked really hard on that with my VNL coaches this season and having the confidence to do it down there and then do it (for North Warrnambool).
"Skye is amazing with how she opens up the space for me, she's so smart and then you've got Maddy Vardy, her feeds are pin-point perfect.
"It's just been about that load sharing. It's been nice to have Skye next to me because she's such a force. It means strong teams can't really double team either one of us."
The 22-year-old is coming to the back-end of an impressive campaign in the VNL under 23 outfit Booroondara Express, juggling her commitments on the weekend at Hampden level.
"I've really, really enjoyed this season," she said.
"We're all really, really close as a group and we're always backing each other. There's been quite a few injuries and unavailability so a lot of juniors have come through the team.
"We've had two 15-year-olds, a 16 and 17-year-old playing which is just insane. They've been killing it."
The fifth-placed Eagles take on Port Fairy on Saturday in open grade netball.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.