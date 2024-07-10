'Strong foundation': Merged cricket club locks in coaching structure

A newly-merged Warrnambool Moyne and District Cricket Association club has locked in its men's and women's senior coaches ahead of its inaugural season.
Warrnambool Cricket Club - a merged entity between former clubs Wesley Yambuk and Brierly-Christ Church - have signed highly-regarded coach Jason Mungean as its men's coach for season 2024-25.
Mungean, who is also the coach of the league's provincial grade country week team, has previously been the senior mentor of both of the now-defunct clubs, winning a division one premiership with Brierly-Christ Church in 2019-20.
"Jason's passion for cricket is unmatched, he lives and breathes it," Club secretary Scott Nicolson said.
"As a former leader of both Brierly Christ Church and Wesley-Yambuk he has a good understanding of what makes both clubs tick and we believe that he will have no trouble bringing both teams together as the Warrnambool Cricket Club.
"Jason's coaching record speaks for itself, whether it be junior, senior, club, or at representative level. He is highly regarded and has had success including the Brierly Christ Church division one premiership in the 2019-20 season.
"We are really looking forward to Jason using his experience to help shape our club's playing list during this very exciting time."
The club's women's side will be coached this season by Nick Mills and Jess Quinlivan, with the pair set to combine in an exciting partnership.
"Nick has coached our under 17 girls team the last couple of years and was an assistant coach to last year's women's premiership team," Nicolson said.
"Nick encourages a fun and relaxed environment which has helped with player development which in turn has provided some great on field results.
"Jess is our premiership winning vice-captain. She is a hard hitting batting all-rounder who can wicket keep when required. Jess has played representative cricket the past few seasons which has really helped develop her leadership.
"Combine this with her netball coaching experience we are really looking forward to her leaving her mark on the team this season."
Nicolson said the trio were an important part of the new "foundation" of the merged cricket club.
"We believe with the appointments of Jason, Nick, and Jess that we have set a strong foundation to achieve team success, provide a club that people of all abilities can play at as well as continuing to develop individuals to get opportunities to play at a higher level if that is what they aspire to," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.