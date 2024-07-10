Small service town set for growth with 170 new homes on the table

About 170 new homes could be created in Cobden if a proposal gets the green light.
Brolga Black has engaged Planit Consulting to lodge a planning permit application on their behalf for a proposed staged 170-lot subdivision at 15 Cobden-Stonyford Road.
About 1.7 kilometres north-east of the town centre, the site covers an overall area of about 25.75 hectares and has been used for rural-residential purposes.
The site was recently re-zoned from farming to neighbourhood residential as part of planning amendment C59cora, which implements the Cobden Structure Plan.
That plan ensures land use meets community needs by maximising opportunities for growth in the town. It also supports Cobden as a service town for industry and agriculture.
The proposal would create a mixture of densities, ranging from 500 square meters to 3000, with the larger lots located along the northern and southern perimeter of the site.
The range in densities would cater for families, key worker accommodation, smaller homes, affordable housing and homes for people wanting to retire within Cobden.
Also part of the proposal would be a reserve for drainage purposes, a reserve for a pump station and a primary entry and exit to the subdivision along Cobden-Stonyford Road.
Residents have until Wednesday, July 31 to make a submission.
