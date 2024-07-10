Dynamic Demon aiming high as race for netball finals heats up

Timboon Demons netballer Laura Rosolin and her team had one thing on their minds at the start of the Warrnambool and District league A grade season.
To play and to win finals.
While it hasn't all gone to plan throughout season 2024 so far, with five rounds to go the Demons are up to their eyeballs in the race to finals, sitting just outside the top-five by percentage.
"Finals is 100 per cent our game plan from now, that was always the plan at the start of the season," she said.
"We probably preferably wanted to push into the top three with this team but with injuries and a few other things, we've had some ups and downs but we're looking forward to hopefully getting there again."
The much-improved goal shooter has enjoyed a strong season in a dynamic attacking combination with Macy Gale, registering 293 goals to sit sixth in the competition in that category.
Gale sits fifth with 298 goals with the pair one of the most prolific in the competition.
The 25-year-old admits it has been her most consistent season at A grade level so far but believes she has another gear to go to.
"I've stepped up a level I think this year, what's helped is we've had a lot of the same girls each week," she said.
"The Timboon Demons, it's a very supportive club which helps, so it's one of my best seasons so far.
"There is room for improvement on-court though, just the little things like being better at communicating. I think my accuracy has been good this year alongside the other shooting girls.
"Apart from that, I feel a lot happier with everyone coming back to the club. It's such a wonderful environment to be part of."
A crunch clash awaits the Demons on Saturday when they play host to fourth-placed Kolora-Noorat. A win could see them climb into the top-five with four rounds to play.
Rosolin said they were aware of how dangerous the Power could be but knew what it took to get the job done.
"For us if we score off our turnovers, that's our main focus and what we work most on," she said.
"We need to be quick in our thinking and not let the opposition transition.
"But our attacking end has been the same for a few years now, so it has helped us gel as a team.
"When we played them last I think we lost, so we're keen to have a home advantage. They're a tight-knit group so we'll be ready."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.