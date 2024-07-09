Need to get rid of old asbestos? There's a new drop off site in city

An asbestos disposal point has been set up to support the safe disposal of small quantities of such waste in Warrnambool.
WestVic Waste and Recycling has established a drop off centre for packaged non-friable asbestos at its Hammond Place transfer station in Warrnambool.
The disposal point is part of Sustainability Victoria's pilot program trialling the infrastructure and systems needed to support safe and convenient asbestos disposal options for local communities.
In a press release the company said the site had been designed to temporarily store asbestos safely prior to transporting it to a landfill for final disposal.
Trades, householders and licensed asbestos removalists will be able to dispose of asbestos for a fee by making a booking online.
Asbestos was previously a popular building material in Australia and waste that is dumped in public spaces, or in kerbside bins, may be harmful and is a cost to local community and businesses.
Sustainability Victoria's chief executive officer Matt Genever said it was important to have conveniently located facilities across Victoria for the safe disposal of materials containing asbestos.
"These facilities will help support the gradual and safe removal of this legacy waste from our buildings and environment," he said.
"Currently people in the Warrnambool area who want to dispose of asbestos must drive over an hour away.
"That's why we're piloting a new solution with WestVic to provide a local option for the safe disposal of asbestos."
Technical specialists, EPA Victoria, WorkSafe Victoria and other stakeholder groups were consulted during the development of the pilot program.
To support the pilot, guidance and procedures have been produced to assist the site manage asbestos waste safely and comply with relevant legislation and regulations.
WestVic's director Brant Murrihy said the asbestos disposal point would help support the community to dispose of asbestos safely.
"As a locally owned and operated business with experience in managing waste and asbestos, WestVic's transfer station presents a convenient and safe location for asbestos disposal in Warrnambool," he said.
The disposal point will only accept small quantities (under 10 square metres or less than 125 kilograms) of non-friable asbestos waste that's been correctly packaged.
This includes materials such as cement sheeting, also known as AC sheeting or fibro.
Once delivered, the asbestos waste is stored in a secure area equipped with a covered bin to keep site workers and customers safe.
When the bin reaches storage limits, the waste will be transported to an EPA Victoria licensed landfill for final disposal.
Mr Genever commented on the importance of safe removal as well as safe disposal.
"With asbestos present in roughly one third of Australian homes, the safe removal of asbestos from a building is just as important as safe disposal," he said.
"It's important to remember that any building constructed before 1990 will likely contain asbestos. So before even starting any home or yard renovation projects, check for asbestos.
"If you find asbestos, it is strongly recommended that you engage a licensed asbestos removalist to help keep yourself and your community safe."
