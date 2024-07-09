Erratic drivers in convoy cause chaos on highway

Warrnambool police want information after reports three vehicles travelling together were trying to force other drivers off the road at Purnim.
The incident happened about 5.45pm on Sunday, June 23, on the Hopkins Highway near Blacks Lane.
Investigators have been told a vehicle was travelling on the highway when three other drivers deliberately braked in an attempt to force other motorists off the road.
"Investigators are keen to speak with anyone that witnessed the driving or the three vehicles driving in convoy erratically in the area," a police spokesperson said.
"Anyone who witnessed the incidents, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au."
The erratic driving was described as brake checking - involving drivers tapping or slamming on their brakes.
The offending driver moves in front of another vehicle, with the intention of causing the behind driver to either collide or take evasive action.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.