'Lucky to be alive': Interstate driver latest victim of notorious road

A concerned father says his daughter had no idea a stretch of south-west road was notoriously dangerous until she crashed while visiting from interstate.
Nowra resident Henry Simms said his daughter came to grief after hitting "black ice" on the Lavers Hill-Cobden Road in Simpson, north of the Ag Warehouse and before Coradjil Road.
She was visiting from Wagga, New South Wales, at the time.
"It went into a ditch, flipped and rolled twice - she's lucky to be alive," he said.
"She said she hit black ice and went straight into the ditch. People have since told her it's notorious for accidents but she didn't know.
"She's very sore and sorry and it was just lucky that she was semi-conscious so she was able to get out of the car. There wasn't a window left, it was totally wrecked.
"The only thing that saved her was a big wide roll bar on the back, otherwise the roof would've collapsed."
At least five cars have come to grief in recent months while driving on the same stretch.
Polwarth MP Richard Riordan on Monday, June 8 joined Corangamite Shire mayor Kate Makin, Simpson Community House's Deb Smith and David Costin to launch a petition demanding the road surface be fixed.
Mr Riordan said there'd been years of warnings from concerned residents.
"The Lavers Hill-Cobden Road near Simpson has been dangerous for years," he said.
"The surface is not safe. The state government despite intense lobbying from local, state and federal government representatives continues to ignore the issue."
He said lowering the speed limit to 40kmh, as has been done, wasn't sufficient. Nearly 200 people have so far signed the petition.
A Department of Transport and Planning spokesperson told The Standard drivers were urged to slow down and drive to the conditions.
The spokesperson said the road was inspected regularly and any repairs would need to wait for drier, warmer conditions.
