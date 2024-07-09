The Standard
'I know my strengths and weaknesses': Motor racer revved up for round two

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 10 2024 - 2:53pm, first published 9:25am
Motor racer Tayla Relph, pictured at home in Warrnambool in January, 2024 is competing in the world championships. File picture
Warrnambool motor racing export Tayla Relph says she has a strong grasp on what to expect in round two of the inaugural WorldWCR Championships this weekend despite managing a lingering shoulder injury.

