'I know my strengths and weaknesses': Motor racer revved up for round two

Warrnambool motor racing export Tayla Relph says she has a strong grasp on what to expect in round two of the inaugural WorldWCR Championships this weekend despite managing a lingering shoulder injury.
The 27-year-old, the sole Australian on the grid, sits 15th in the championship standings on four points, with Saturday and Sunday's races at the "fast-flowing" Donington Park in the UK set to test out the professional rider.
Relph said while physical training had taken a back seat over the past month due to an AC ligament injury caused by a crash in the opening race at Misano, she was confident it wouldn't hinder her chances of a strong showing.
"Starting the championship with grade two AC ligament damage in my left shoulder certainly wasn't on the cards, but it is what I've been dealt with and I've been doing everything I can to best manage the pain and the injury ahead of round two," she said.
"Movement in my shoulder has been progressing well with each day, but I've only just started training using my arms as of this week and due to this, we are on the back foot I guess in terms of physical preparation.
"But we have done what we can to ensure I didn't cause more harm to my shoulder while it's healing."
Relph said racing on the Donington Park track was a "comfortable" prospect.
"We had a successful test at Donington Park two weeks ago and I instantly felt more comfortable on-track than I did at Misano," she said.
"Donington Park is a fast-flowing circuit and suits my riding style, and I hope I can carry our momentum gained at the test into the race this weekend.
"I know my strengths and weaknesses; the championship allows us to overlay our data with the fastest riders each day and we learned a lot about where I need to improve.
"This was the centre of our focus during our testing days, so I am positive we can have a much better weekend at Donington."
This Friday will see Free Practice 1 and Qualifying/Superpole get underway, followed by a warm-up and a 12-lap race on both Saturday and Sunday.
