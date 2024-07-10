Jury to consider verdict in sex assault trial of former racehorse trainer

Jurors will soon retire to consider their verdict in the trial of a former Hamilton racehorse trainer accused of sexually assaulting a woman almost 40 years his junior.
Craig Thornton, 58, has pleaded not guilty in the Warrnambool County Court to assault with intent to commit a sexual offence, abducting or detaining a person for the purpose of sex, and four counts of sexual assault.
It is alleged the man dragged the 19-year-old woman into his office where he sexually assaulted her two years ago.
In closing addresses on July 8 and 9, 2024, crown prosecutor Yildana Hardjadibrata said Mr Thornton could not reasonably believe the alleged victim consented to him kissing her neck and touching her on her breast, as well as over her clothes.
He said the woman said "no" and that after the alleged incident she fled home where she was "distressed, crying" and in a state her then-boyfriend had never seen her in before.
Mr Hardjadibrata urged the jury to reject Mr Thornton's claims the alleged victim showed her breasts as a birthday present to him.
He said in a police interview the woman said she was extremely upset, terrified, disgusted and still in shock.
Barrister Rahmin de Kretser, representing Mr Thornton, said lies could manifest from fear, regret and shame, and that the jury should be unable to reject the possibility the complainant told her boyfriend an exaggerated version of what happened, leading him to suggest they go to the police.
He said the woman lied in cross-examination about her openness about her personal life, and that she was questioned about social media posts she shared in order to question her credibility.
He said the posts supported Mr Thornton's account that she was not shy about her body confidence.
Mr de Kretser said his client did not abduct, detain or assault the complainant.
The jury is expected to start deliberating on Thursday after hearing from Judge George Georgiou.
