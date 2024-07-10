The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jury to consider verdict in sex assault trial of former racehorse trainer

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 10 2024 - 3:15pm, first published 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jury to consider verdict in sex assault trial of former racehorse trainer
Jury to consider verdict in sex assault trial of former racehorse trainer

Jurors will soon retire to consider their verdict in the trial of a former Hamilton racehorse trainer accused of sexually assaulting a woman almost 40 years his junior.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.