Youth crime on the rise in city

Young south-west people are being urged to help combat increased rates of youth crime.
Journalist Jess Howard reports Crime Stoppers Victoria's new campaign 'Share If You Care' is encouraging young people to take action by sharing footage on their phones while remaining anonymous.
In the south-west the number of alleged offences committed by those aged between 14 and 17 jumped 24.6 per cent in the year to March 2024.
There were 324 offences recorded in the 12-month period, up from 260 the year before.
The most notable increase was in Warrnambool where 117 alleged offences were recorded compared to 97 the year before.
In other news, The Cut Collective at 377 Raglan Parade has been a venture 17 years in the making for owner Kim Mason.
She said the studio, which shares the same building as Aesthetic Beauty Spot, was her "dream".
While the Warrnambool community has rallied to the new business, it's also expressed support for the owners of Phoenix Cafe and Catering after announcing it would shut the doors to their Koroit Street store due to life challenges.
