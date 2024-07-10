The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The race is on for finals: Who will clinch coveted fifth spot?

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
July 10 2024 - 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Panmure's Hugh Fleming, Dennington's Daniel Threlfall, Timboon Demons' Ash Hunt and Kolora-Noorat's Jack Carlin. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero and Anthony Brady
Panmure's Hugh Fleming, Dennington's Daniel Threlfall, Timboon Demons' Ash Hunt and Kolora-Noorat's Jack Carlin. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero and Anthony Brady

The Warrnambool and District league top-four is set with five rounds to go but one question still remains.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.