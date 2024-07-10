The race is on for finals: Who will clinch coveted fifth spot?

The Warrnambool and District league top-four is set with five rounds to go but one question still remains.
Who will take out the coveted fifth position and qualify for an elimination final?
As it stands, just four points separate Dennington in fifth and Timboon Demons in eighth, with four teams to battle it out for one position.
In a season where momentum swings week-to-week have been commonplace, it sets up an intriguing run towards finals.
The Standard takes a close look at the run home and predicts which team will finish fifth.
Clearly the Dogs are the best placed team to hold their spot in the run home with their comeback win against Old Collegians last round so important.
Leigh Anderson's team have some experience to come back in coming weeks and face three winnable matches against Panmure, Timboon Demons and Kolora-Noorat in a row before a tough finish against Nirranda and Merrivale.
Win two more games and a finals place looks likely and a third would be a certainty. The match against the Power in round 16 could decide who plays finals.
Predicted finish: Fifth
Much like the Dogs, round 16 could be the deciding factor in the race for fifth but any unexpected slip ups will be costly from here.
If the Power defeats Dennington they are likely to make up enough ground to finish fifth, but it could come down to percentage with 11 per cent separating the two teams.
What is more important than anything else is the Power ensuring if they do drop games the losing margin isn't substantial.
Predicted finish: Sixth
It's a tough ask but if results go its way and one of Kolora-Noorat and Dennington can drop a game they aren't predicted to, Panmure can still play finals.
The clash this weekend against Dennington at home is a virtual elimination final. If Adam Courtney's side can get the job done and make up some percentage, with a chance against South Rovers to do that, the dream is still alive.
It's still within reach but the Bulldogs need a big finish to the season.
Predicted finish: Seventh
So much needs to go right - Timboon Demons' percentage probably counts against them, but spring an upset or two and hope some results go their way and you never know.
The Demons are usually quite a tough opponent at home but have travelled well this season having won two games away and have largely been competitive.
Winnable games in three of their final five matches give them a shot but a lowly percentage of 53.94 might be the difference in the end.
Predicted finish: Eighth
*Old Collegians and South Rovers in ninth and tenth haven't been considered for finals
