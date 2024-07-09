Drug dealer caught with text messages selling 'pretty clean stuff'

A search of a Portland drug dealer's phone uncovered text messages offering "pretty clean stuff" for sale, a court has heard.
Jamie King, 30, asked for a sentence indication in Portland Magistrates Court on July 9, 2024, which he accepted after learning he would not be jailed and would instead be placed on a community correction order.
He pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and and was placed on a 12-month order which involves 100 hours of unpaid work.
The man was already serving a similar order for unrelated offending.
Magistrate Peter Mellas said now was the time for King to knuckle down and finish the two orders.
He said while many would say jail was the first step for those involved in drug trafficking, he acknowledged the offending was "relatively low level" and involved King's former partner who now lived interstate.
He said the man had also successfully taken part in the Court Integrated Service Program, which provides support to those on bail.
Police raided a Portland address where King lived with his then girlfriend and co-accused Olivia Price, 21, on January 8, 2024.
The members seized three mobile phones, a zip lock bag containing a small quantity of methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe and half a tablet of a prescription medication.
A search of King's phone the following month uncovered a series of text messages relating to the sale of drugs, which were sent between December 26, 2023 and January 7, 2024.
The messages included him asking if people were "looking", that he was selling for his girlfriend, needed "coin ASAP" and it was "pretty clean stuff".
In another message sent to Price, King said he was "not trying to speak in code at all".
In a police interview the man denied trafficking, stating his girlfriend sometimes used his phone to send text messages, but admitted the Facebook, Messenger and Instagram accounts logged in were his.
Price pleaded guilty to her involvement in June 2024 and was placed on a two-year good behaviour bond.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge, who sentenced the woman, accepted she was a "bottom-feeder" who was under the influence of a "much older player".
