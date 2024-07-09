'Food brings mob together': NAIDOC Week award for generous elder

Please note this story contains the name of a deceased Indigenous Australian person.
Kirrae and Gunditjmara elder Aunty Louise Chatfield was "surprised" to win a NAIDOC week award but those who know her wouldn't be.
Aunty Louise was named Aboriginal Elder of the Year (female 50+) by the Gunditjmara Aboriginal Cooperative on Monday, July 8.
She said she was "surprised".
"I've always helped people, I've always cooked for people, I never expected anything in return - I just enjoy seeing people enjoy their food," Aunty Louise said.
"I help the community by giving people a hand and cooking for them. I love it. It's how I show my affection with mob and everyone knows food brings mob together."
Other winners announced on Monday included Coedie Carter-Clarke, Kristy De Bono, Jyah Chatfield and Casey Harradine. Uncle Jamie Carter-Clarke was also posthumously named.
But it wasn't long until Aunty Louise was back preparing food for the community.
On Tuesday she was making plain, wattle seed and lemon myrtle damper and various stews at Kirrae Health Service's NAIDOC Week activities.
She said the event was "very important" and this year's theme was 'Keep the fire burning: Blak, Loud and Proud'.
"It's when family and mob come together, sit around, you don't even have to do the activities," Aunty Louise said.
"It's a place where children can run wild and do what they want, you don't have to worry about it because we're all looking after each other.
"It's all about community and the people."
Aunty Louise said there were "many talented people" in her family, including her daughter, Gunditjmara and Kirrae woman Jessie Chatfield, who ran the basket weaving activity on Tuesday.
"I've been basket weaving for about a year now, but I'm an all-rounder," Ms Chatfield said.
"I'm a cultural tour guide, artist, educator and mental health first-aider.
"If people need me, they get me."
