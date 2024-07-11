The Standard
'Couldn't be more gobsmacked': MP horrified by how few ambos city has

By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 12 2024 - 8:52am, first published 8:00am
MP Roma Britnell has backed calls for more ambulances in Warrnambool after visiting paramedics Woody Bucci, Sam Uren and David Keane. Picture supplied

Just how far the region's ambulance service is being stretched is enough to "send a shiver up and down your spine", former nurse and MP Roma Britnell says.

