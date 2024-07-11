'Couldn't be more gobsmacked': MP horrified by how few ambos city has

Just how far the region's ambulance service is being stretched is enough to "send a shiver up and down your spine", former nurse and MP Roma Britnell says.
The south-west coast politician said she was shocked to hear what the reality was on the ground for Warrnambool's ambulance crews.
"I couldn't be more gobsmacked," she said.
"Surely if people knew there was often one ambulance for 35,000 people, that's enough to send shivers down your spine."
Details about how much pressure the service is facing can only be revealed because paramedics are now able to speak to media - something that is normally forbidden - under protected action as part of their EBA negotiations.
Warrnambool paramedic David Keane says he knows there will be repercussions for what he has to say but felt he had to speak out.
"I know my career won't progress any further as a result," Mr Keane said.
"This is our only chance to have a voice and be heard.
"It's got to the point where people are suffering and will continue to do so unless Warrnambool gets a boost in its capabilities."
Until about five years ago, the service was "just getting by" with the current fleet of ambulances but Mr Keane said this was no longer the case.
Mr Keane said there had been no change in paramedic resources for at least 15 years in the growing city of Warrnambool.
Officers met with management a month ago to push for more resources.
"We struggle on an average day let alone a busy day," Mr Keane said.
Each day and night, Warrnambool has two ambulances and one MICA paramedic single responder unit. But often one is called away to cover shifts in other towns leaving Warrnambool short.
Ms Britnell said there were still the same number of ambulances in Warrnambool now compared to when she did her nursing placement years ago. The city's population was just 20,000 then, its now 35,000.
"Population is up, workload is up, inter-hospital transfers are more and more frequent and the operational capability has stayed exactly the same," Mr Keane said.
An extra ambulance for Portland's afternoon shift was the last increase the region had seen - but that was a decade ago.
Mr Keane said paramedics had been told there was no money, and their response times were too good to warrant any further resources.
The reality on the ground tells a different story.
While driving to a recent two-car accident, Mr Keane and a fellow paramedic were talking about how they hoped there was at worst one injured patient because there was no ability to take more than one to hospital. At the time, every other local resource was on other jobs.
"Can you imagine thinking that. You don't know what you're about to come to. Some of the things you witness are pretty horrific... think about how stressful and frightening that would be... the emotional burnout," Ms Britnell said.
Twice in recent times an off-duty paramedic came to the aid of footballers with significant injuries because they were told there were no ambulances available and the wait would be "extensive".
Still in civilian clothes, the off-duty paramedic had to get permission to transport the player in the back of a non-emergency ambulance to the emergency department.
When Ms Britnell tried to catch up with ambulance crews to talk about the state of local ambulance, every time she called in they were out on jobs.
Eventually she caught a brief window, but two minutes after she arrived the MICA paramedic was called out.
Then eight minutes later the other crew was also back on the road - dispatched to a patient that had dialled Triple 000 three hours earlier. That patient was actually so unwell they ended up in intensive care.
"Nobody should be waiting three hours in Warrnambool for an ambulance but these delays are becoming common," Mr Keane said.
The same day, the MICA paramedic was dispatched to a cardiac arrest in Warrnambool but had to work solo for half-an-hour before back-up arrived from Terang because the city's other crews were busy.
For years Warrnambool has been pleading for the MICA unit to have two staff at a time rather than one, not just for their own safety but to give patients the best care.
The MICA paramedic drives a sedan and can't transport patients to hospital.
"MICA paramedics often have to manage the sickest of patients in the community by themselves for too long - waiting for Port Fairy, Mortlake or Terang to come into town so that the patient can be transported to hospital," Mr Keane said.
The pressure on the city's ambulance service is being felt across country Victoria with Warrnambool's MICA paramedic recently dispatched - under lights and sirens - to a small child choking 220km away because they were the closest MICA.
While data shows Warrnambool has good response times, the way it is collated doesn't tell the full story.
"Technicalities" can make the data look better such as response times of a Warrnambool ambulance responding to Koroit counting in Moyne's LGA not Warrnambool's.
Most dayshifts there is a manager around - also a qualified paramedic - at the station that can respond to callouts, "stopping the clock" but that manager does not have the capability to provide transport.
In 2021, travel pay for overtime was cut for the Barwon South West region but it is still paid in other rural parts of the state. Paramedics are no longer paid to travel on a day off to fill a vacancy in another town, so most won't.
They want travel payments to be standardised statewide.
With shifts going unfilled, Warrnambool's rostered ambulance crews are often moved to Portland or Hamilton to cover vacancies which effectively cuts Warrnambool's resources in half.
During a recent incident, a paramedic working with a uni student had to drive a badly injured patient who was deteriorating to hospital because it was unsafe to wait for qualified back-up.
Places like Mortlake, Timboon, Terang, Camperdown, Heywood and Port Fairy work a call roster with one paramedic on shift who works with a community volunteer that they pick up when called out to a job.
That means working a 10-hour shift at the station but being on-call for the 14-hours while they are at home - a roster that can run for 168 hours straight.
With the need to be out the door in 90 seconds, that means paramedics can't wander too far from home during that roster.
Paramedics that feel exhausted can take a 10-hour fatigue break but most choose not to because they know it is rare to have their fatigue break filled and they don't want to leave their families and neighbours with no coverage.
Warrnambool crews have to pick up the workload when those fatigue breaks go unfilled in smaller towns, but that just draws resources away, leaving the city with less or, at times, no coverage.
The issue was highlighted in recent weeks when a paramedic in the north of the state rolled an ambulance after working essentially an 18-hour shift.
Ms Britnell said country areas were being ignored.
"We're not talking about money here. We're talking about being able to do your job," she said.
There have been instances where both Warrnambool ambulances have been out of town doing patient transfers, leaving the city with no ambulance.
"Can you imagine having a motor vehicle accident on the highway and there's no ambulances," Ms Britnell said.
"I think the community will be horrified to learn how few ambulances are available in Warrnambool and the region for access during an emergency.
"This fight isn't about pay only, it's about being able to have access to lifesaving equipment that's needed.
"It horrifies me to hear we're putting pressure on our officers like we are."
The Ambulance Victoria's 2023 internal survey - of which 1500 took part - found alarmingly only 55 per cent of staff were proud to work for the service. Only 31 per cent would recommend it as a good place to work.
Warrnambool is not the only ambulance station in need of extra paramedics with a petition calling for an extra ambulance crew in Hamilton on shift overnight.
Ambulance Victoria Barwon South West regional director Jess McGowan said that consistent with other rural areas, Warrnambool was serviced by paramedics, first responders, air ambulance and secondary triage teams which provided care, transport or advice matched to the needs of the patient.
However, Ambulance Victoria was constantly reviewing its response model to ensure there was adequate coverage based on demand in the area.
Along with Warrnambool's permanent crews, Ambulance Victoria deploys resources to respond to any increase in local demand.
People were asked to do their bit in saving ambulances for emergencies and patients most in need.
If it is not life-threatening, people should access the virtual emergency department, nurse-on-call, priority primary care centres, GPs or pharmacy.
While payment of time and travel for overtime was not an entitlement under the EBA, Ambulance Victoria is currently working across the state to ensure there was a fair and consistent process applied to where time and travel payments for optional overtime shifts are paid.
