'Off and running': Cricket club has eye on future after ticking off merger

A Warrnambool Moyne and District Cricket Association club says it is excited about its future after formally ticking off a full merger with its members.
Nirranda will officially join forces in season 2024-25 with the Southern Titans after club members unanimously voted in favour of the merger at a special annual general meeting on Monday, July 8, 2024. The Titans have already ticked off the move with their members.
The club will now be known as the Nirranda Titans.
Club senior coach Stewart Rundle told The Standard there was a lot of enthusiasm amongst its members and they were thrilled to get it over the line.
He added the club had drawn inspiration from the highly successful Nirranda Football Netball Club.
"It's pleasing, it strengthens our club, so it's a good result," he said.
"From a committee and playing group perspective, it gives us an entry point for recruiting in Warrnambool. You only have to look at the footy club who goes to Deakin on a Tuesday night and we know how strong they are.
"We've now got a school next door (Warrnambool East) to work with for our juniors. It's massive from a junior perspective."
Rundle said the club would now work hard towards the new season with a fresh new outlook.
The club will now have access to two high-quality turf grounds, one in Port Campbell and Jones Oval in Warrnambool, while still having use of its hard wickets in Killarney and Nirranda.
It is hopeful of having three senior teams and two junior teams, with a potential for a few more if they can get the numbers.
"Planning is well underway, we've moved to build a new committee as well, I think we've got eight or so with Bernie Drake as the new president," he said. "We've already got maybe three or four blokes interested in coming to the club.
"We haven't been able to make concrete plans until the vote went through, so now we're off and running."
The club is also exploring the possibility of entering a women's team in the competition again.
"We've got some interest. We were so strong when we had a girls side in, so we hope to get that up and running.
"At this stage we're quite hopeful."
