'The time was right': Why footy coach will step down at season's end

Camperdown coach Neville Swayn says his call to step down at the end of the 2024 season was due to the club needing a fresh voice.
Swayn has decided he will be walking away after six years at the helm.
He said he was reluctant to make the announcement with more games to play but acknowledged it gave the club extra time to search for his replacement.
Swayn said he hadn't lost any passion for coaching the Magpies but was instead doing what he thought was in the club's best interests.
"I was probably very wary of going one year too many," he told The Standard.
"I still love doing it, I still love coaching the guys but I didn't want to get to this point next year and think 'I've gone one year too many'.
"We're 4-7 It wouldn't matter if we were 7-4. The wins and losses didn't really determine the decision at all, I just felt it was probably time, in fairness to the group for next year going forward, that they probably needed a different voice.
"If we went through the team there would be so many of those guys who have only had me as a coach."
Swayn initially took on a joint-coaching role with Jack Williams for the 2019 campaign and has been sole coach in the seasons since.
He admitted he likely too needed a change but hasn't decided what he will do with all his free time.
"I don't know if I'll have 12 months off or if it could be it (retire), or I go and do another role somewhere," he said.
"I really don't know. All I want to do is really concentrate on really finishing strong this year to see how many wins we can get and see how far we can go."
The Magpies currently sit eighth after 11 rounds in one of the most closely-contested Hampden league seasons in recent memory.
The side is only two wins out of the top-five and has a crucial month ahead if it wants to keep its finals hopes alive.
"If we win three out of the next four we'll be in it up to our eyeballs, that is probably how we look at it," Swayn said.
"I still think eight or nine games you're going to be around the mark to make it. It's just how the year's panned out which is good."
Whoever the Magpies appoint in 2025 should have a strong list at their disposal.
The side has a nice blend of youth and experience and is still only improving.
Swayn is pleased to be departing while the club is in good shape.
"I had one of the fathers text me last week (telling me) I think it was that 12 to 15 of these guys have now played 40 games, local kids that we've blooded over the last five or six years," he said.
"So I think the core group is there for another 10 years. I'm really happy with that, that these guys can then just basically drive the standards and then take the footy club hopefully to success..."
Swayn emphasised how much he had enjoyed the past six years.
"I've loved it," he said.
"...Even now when I've made the decision that I'm not going to coach the boys next year, it's not like I don't want to do it. I still love coaching, I still love coaching the group. I think it's more just the time was right."
