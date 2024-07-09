The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jailed teen stalker to plead guilty to 'hauntingly similar offences'

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 9 2024 - 11:37am, first published 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jailed teen stalker to plead guilty to 'hauntingly similar offences'
Jailed teen stalker to plead guilty to 'hauntingly similar offences'

A Portland man jailed for 21 months after he stalked two teenage girls will face a plea hearing next month over "hauntingly similar" offences.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.