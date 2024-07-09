Jailed teen stalker to plead guilty to 'hauntingly similar offences'

A Portland man jailed for 21 months after he stalked two teenage girls will face a plea hearing next month over "hauntingly similar" offences.
Ismet Brahimi, 51, was found guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to nine charges, including multiple counts of stalking, using a carriage service to harass, sending harassing text messages and stalking using graffiti and text messages.
He was jailed in September 2023 for 21 months with 14 months to be served before being eligible for parole.
Brahimi intended to appeal both the conviction and sentence but his application was later abandoned and he remained in custody to serve his sentence.
The man then appeared in Portland Magistrates Court via video-link from custody on July 9, 2024.
A police prosecutor said the man was charged with "hauntingly similar offences" to those he had been jailed over.
Lawyer Sam Hall, representing Brahimi, said his client would plead guilty to the offences and asked the court for a one-hour hearing in about two months' time.
But the prosecutor said at least two hours was needed as an application would be made for Brahimi to be placed on the sex offender's registry.
He said the charges did not carry a mandatory registration period and the court would be urged to use its discretion.
The prosecutor said all of the man's victims were from the Portland area.
The matter was booked in for a two-hour plea hearing on August 16 in Warrnambool.
Brahimi will remain in custody.
His previous offending involved him stalking his teenage victims with graffiti, letters and abusive and insulting phone calls.
The graffiti was in Portland public toilets and was strikingly similar in spelling, themes and subjects.
The material also involved common expressions, grievances and sexualised messages.
The sentencing magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said in September the offending happened over a protracted period of time but there were no actual physical threats so it fell short of the worst category of such offences.
"The extremely abusive and sexualised nature was nonetheless terrifying. Your conduct was shameful," Mr Lethbridge said.
The magistrate said it was difficult to judge Brahimi's prospects for rehabilitation because there was no explanation for the offending.
