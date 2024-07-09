Under the Auld Pump: From nasty broken leg to Magpie premiership hero

Camperdown life member and 2000 premiership player Darren Cheeseman is a much-beloved sporting figure in the south-west. The Ballarat-born father of four goes Under the Auld Pump to discuss his highly successful career in country footy.
DARREN CHEESEMAN
AT A GLANCE
Born in Ballarat on June 3, 1979.
Wife: Leah. Children: Wilba, Albie, Jimmy and Theo.
Parents: Lloyd and Jan. Siblings: Matthew and Andrew.
Education: Lismore Primary School before attending Derrinallum Seconday College from 1992 to 1997.
Sporting highlights: Would have to be playing in a few football premiership sides plus playing cricket for Bookaar with my two eldest children Wilba and Albie and playing in a reserves game of footy with Camperdown back in 2023 when my son Wilba was in the side.
Darren, we'll talk about your sporting highlights shortly but I note your education was in Lismore and Derrinallum. Did your parents have a farm in that area?
Yes. Mum and dad had a sheep farm just outside of Lismore. The farm comprised of more than 1500 acres in the old measurements. We had sheep and ran some crops. I can vividly remember helping out with hay carting and doing other various jobs on the farm. My parents sold the farm in about 2005 and moved to Ballarat. I loved school and I suppose that's why my working career has been all about education as I'm a teacher at Camperdown's Mercy Regional College and the other love I developed from my younger years is about sport. My dad Lloyd was a very good tennis and squash player and I can remember as a child going to watch him play sport. My wife Leah and I are really pleased that our four boys are heavily involved in sport.
Darren, the history books show that back in 2023 you were presented with a life membership of the Camperdown Football Netball Club and that honour relates to helping out around the club for many years. But it was also presented because you played in Camperdown's senior premiership victory in 2000 under Ken Hinkley. What are your memories of that premiership win?
I suppose I've got to go back to 1999 before talking about the 2000 premiership side. Ken Hinkley took over as coach at Camperdown in 1999 after coaching at Mortlake in 1996, 97 and 1998. There was great excitement around Camperdown when it was announced Ken was coming back home to Camperdown to coach. We picked up a couple of handy players including Ed Goold, Bruce Cohen and Barney Hinkley in the 1999 pre-season.
I was only 19-years-old and ended up breaking my right leg against Colac in round 13. My season was over and so was my hopes of playing in a premiership side with Camperdown in 1999. Fortunately, the seniors and reserves won premierships in 1999 and I was the only player on the sidelines with injury. The broken leg and missing out on the premiership side made me more determined to be fit for the 2000 season. I think we only lost one or two players from our 1999 squad leading into the 2000 season. We ended up defeating Koroit at the Reid Oval to win the 2000 flag under Kenny. Ash McIntyre was one of our best players in that game.
Has it surprised you that Hinkley has been such a good coach in the AFL?
Not really. Ken left Camperdown at the end of the 2000 season to take up a job as assistant coach at St Kilda under Malcolm Blight before Malcolm was sacked. Ken went to Bell Park coaching before having assistant coaching jobs at Geelong and Gold Coast. He took over as coach at Port Adelaide in 2013 and has done a sensational job in my opinion. Ken could be hard when he coached Camperdown back in 1999 and 2000 but he also found time to have a joke with his players. It hasn't surprised me he's been such a good coach at the elite level.
Who took over as the senior coach after Hinkley left?
We had Russell Merriman as our coach in 2001. I moved down to Sale in 2002 to take up a teaching opportunity. I was lucky enough to play for Maffra in 2002 and we won the flag. It was a great result as it was the first flag Maffra won since 1948. I came back to play for Camperdown in 2003. We won the first 17 games in 2003 under our coach Wayne Walsh. We lost our 18th game to Terang and then lost the second-semi to Koroit before defeating Port Fairy in the preliminary final.
I think we were 40 odd points up against Koroit at half-time in the grand final before they ran over the top of us in the last half. The loss was tough to take especially because we were so far in front at half-time. Koroit just got the momentum after half-time and we couldn't stop them.
Darren, how many more years did you play at Camperdown?
I played there until 2009 and in 2010 I took over as the assistant coach at South Rovers. My brother Andrew came there to play which was great to have a kick with him. I ended up going back to play at Camperdown in 2012 and 2013 before getting an injured shoulder early in that season. I was glad that I ended up playing 201 seniors games with Camperdown. I've been involved with Auskick and the junior football programs at Camperdown as our four boys are all interested in footy. It's been a big thrill to watch Wilba go through the grades and in particular his games in the senior side. Camperdown Football Netball Club is a wonderful club. They are a great family club.
Away from footy have you played many other sports?
The main one would be cricket. I started out at Lismore before joining Bookaar. I got a real buzz playing cricket with Bookaar in late 2021 when I was on the same side as my two eldest sons Wilba and Albie. I was lucky enough to share 50-run partnerships with both of them and to top the achievement of we won the game which made the day even more memorable.
