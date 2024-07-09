Under the Auld Pump: From nasty broken leg to Magpie premiership hero

Yes. Mum and dad had a sheep farm just outside of Lismore. The farm comprised of more than 1500 acres in the old measurements. We had sheep and ran some crops. I can vividly remember helping out with hay carting and doing other various jobs on the farm. My parents sold the farm in about 2005 and moved to Ballarat. I loved school and I suppose that's why my working career has been all about education as I'm a teacher at Camperdown's Mercy Regional College and the other love I developed from my younger years is about sport. My dad Lloyd was a very good tennis and squash player and I can remember as a child going to watch him play sport. My wife Leah and I are really pleased that our four boys are heavily involved in sport.