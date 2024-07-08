Stolen car recovered, man charged after police raid

A 41-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with theft of a vehicle after police raided a Hamilton address on Monday, July 8.
Detective Senior Constable Scott Lenehan, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said a 2002 Hyundai Getz was stolen from a Hamilton address on June 14.
That vehicle was recovered last Monday, July 1, in Hamilton.
On Monday, July 8, Hamilton investigators executed a search warrant at another Hamilton address.
There officers arrested a 41 year-old man.
He was interviewed, charged and bailed to appear at Hamilton court on a date to be fixed.
The vehicle was not damaged and the man charged with theft is not known to the owner of the vehicle.
Detective Senior Constable Lenehan reminded all vehicle owners to secure their cars and not leave keys or valuables in them.
