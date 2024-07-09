The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

New city hair studio takes shape as popular coffee shop gets the chop

Jessica Greenan
By Jessica Greenan
July 9 2024 - 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Kim Mason has opened a hair studio, The Cut Collective, at 377 Raglan Parade.
Warrnambool's Kim Mason has opened a hair studio, The Cut Collective, at 377 Raglan Parade.

Opening a salon in Warrnambool is a dream come true for a woman who's wanted to be a hairdresser since she was 12.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Greenan

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.