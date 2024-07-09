New city hair studio takes shape as popular coffee shop gets the chop

Opening a salon in Warrnambool is a dream come true for a woman who's wanted to be a hairdresser since she was 12.
The Cut Collective at 377 Raglan Parade has been a venture 17 years in the making for owner Kim Mason.
She said the studio, which shares the same building as Aesthetic Beauty Spot, was her "dream".
"I've always wanted to do it," Ms Mason said.
"It's always been a dream that lived in the back of my mind somewhere but it was always easier to just go to work, get paid and not worry about anything else.
"But then this popped up and everything fell into place."
She said she "always wanted to be a hairdresser".
"I was about 12 years old when my grandfather asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up," Ms Mason said.
"I said a hairdresser or a photographer. I got my qualifications about 17 years ago."
Ms Mason said she'd worked "off and on" in various locations across the city between having children.
"After I had my third child I had to figure out what I wanted to do," she said.
"I found daycare was just non-existent at the moment with a two to three year wait, so I bring my children in here with me.
"I want this to be a space where parents can bring their children."
While the Warrnambool community has rallied to the new business, it's also expressed support for the owners of Phoenix Cafe and Catering after announcing it would shut the doors to their Koroit Street store due to life challenges.
Taking to social media, Mark Mitchell and Anita Drury said they would soon announce their plans for the future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.