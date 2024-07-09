'Built for men': Council puts priority on women's toilets, shower facilities

Women and girls who don't have access to proper toilets and showers at Warrnambool's sporting facilities have been prioritised in a new city council policy.
Mayor Ben Blain said the Fair Access and Use Policy - which was adopted at the June council meeting -was aimed at ensuring equal access to sporting opportunities and facilities for female and male participants.
"It's clear that much of our older sports infrastructure - and sports infrastructure across the nation - was built primarily for males," Cr Blain said.
"Over recent decades we have seen that - despite the lack of suitable facilities - a growing number of girls and women are taking up sports including cricket, soccer and footy.
Councillor Debbie Arnott said women and girls did not have equal access to community sport and recreation opportunities, and it was important the council helped address the known barriers.
"This policy aims to bring equality for women and girls to be able to participate in all aspects of community sport including as a player, coach, administrator, official, volunteer and spectator."
Cr Richard Ziegler described the policy as common sense.
Cr Vicki Jellie said it would allow the council to continue to apply for new government funding through the state government to be able to update and supply new and appropriate access for women and girls.
"Some of our sports facilities are a bit older and girls get changed in a room, don't have access to proper toilets and showers and things like that," she said.
Cr Jellie said the policy would allow the council to rectify that as time goes by.
Cr Blain said the council needed to make sure its new buildings catered to gender diversity.
"The changes to physical infrastructure are part of the solution to gender inequality in sport, the other major change that's needed is a cultural one," he said.
"We need sporting clubs and organisations to commit to doing all they can to eliminate obstacles to female participation in sport and we need to make sure that all clubs and organisations using council facilities are doing all they can to make their organisations welcoming places for girls and women.
"We're partnering with South West Sport to deliver the Respect in Sport program to clubs and sporting organisations.
"Many clubs and leagues are already committed to change and have made significant strides to make their sports more equitable.
"Through South West Sport, clubs and organisations will receive the skills and training to make meaningful change.
"The end result will be stronger clubs and better opportunities for more people to get involved in sport regardless of gender.
"It's a win-win and it's going to mean a lot for Warrnambool given that we love sport and it's a huge part of our city's culture and identity."
