Young people urged to help combat increased rates of youth crime

Young people are being urged to help combat increased rates of youth crime.
Crime Stoppers Victoria's new campaign 'Share If You Care' is encouraging young people to take action by sharing footage on their phones while remaining anonymous.
In the south-west the number of alleged offences committed by those aged between 14 and 17 jumped 24.6 per cent in the year to March 2024.
There were 324 offences recorded in the 12-month period, up from 324 the year before.
The most notable increase was in Warrnambool where 116 alleged offences were recorded compared to 97 the year before, while in Southern Grampians there were 75 alleged offences recorded - up from 53 the year before.
The number of alleged crimes in Glenelg jumped from 60 to 74, while in Moyne the number dropped to 19 after 30 offences were recorded in 2023.
Crime Stoppers Victoria chief executive Stella Smith said young people could easily put in an online report and share images and videos they already have on their phones.
"Online reporting also allows them to share content they may be seeing on social media," she said.
"It doesn't matter who you are, the question is, who are you protecting by not sharing what you know? Crime Stoppers gives you a way to speak up without fear."
Ms Smith said 66 per cent of reports to Crime Stoppers Victoria were made online which showed people want to make a difference and be a part of the solution.
"Providing information to Crime Stoppers can make a huge difference and possibly change the outcome of an investigation, all while staying unknown," she said.
The new campaign, developed in collaboration with students from Lyndhurst Secondary College in Melbourne's south-east, comes after a spike in serious and violent offences, with 6433 crimes against a person recorded across the state in a year.
Earlier this year The Standard reported two 14-year-old boys stole an electric scooter off a disadvantaged teenager in Warrnambool.
The youths appeared in a court in June and pleaded guilty to the armed robbery of the $1000 Segway scooter while they had an extendable baton and a knife.
One of the teenagers told the scooter owner that if he didn't give him the scooter he would "beat the living shit out of (him)".
The youths were both placed on diversion plans until August 30, giving them a chance to avoid a criminal record.
Then in December 2023 a child rapist ordered to spend 15 months in a youth detention centre after he sexually assaulted four girls in as many years successfully appealed the severity of the sentence.
He was instead placed on a youth control order.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.