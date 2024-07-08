Two men killed in horror head-on collision

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision which claimed the lives of two men in Moriac on Monday night, July 8.
Emergency services were called to the head-on collision on Cape Otway Road, between Mount Duneed and Ervins roads, about 8.40pm.
The driver and sole occupant of each vehicle, a 23-year-old from Moriac and a 59-year-old from Winchelsea, died at the scene.
It is believed both vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when one of the vehicles veered onto the wrong side of the road.
Geelong Highway Patrol are investigating the collision and will prepare a report for the Coroner.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has CCTV, dashcam footage or any other information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
