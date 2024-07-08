Two new homes in CBD rejected by council

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan here with your morning headlines.
Plans to build two new townhouses at the rear of a Warrnambool property have been rejected because extra traffic would cause "utter chaos".
City councillors went against the recommendations of planning officers, and voted unanimously to reject an application to build two three-bedroom, double-storey dwellings at the rear of a heritage cottage in Kruger Street.
The council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said planning officers had assessed the application and found it to be generally in accordance with the planning scheme.
The proposal - which is on a property subject to a heritage overlay - attracted nine objections.
Tourists will have to pay to park at Twelve Apostles and other sites along the Great Ocean Road but just how much is yet to be decided.
Locals will be exempt from the charge but who is considered local is also up for discussion.
Consultation has begun on the plan to introduce visitor parking fees on public land within the Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks area but which other tourist sites could soon have parking fees imposed has not yet been decided.
