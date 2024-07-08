Young people and family violence high on agenda at police community forum

A Victoria Police Neighbourhood Policing Forum will be held in Warrnambool on the evening of Wednesday, August 7, at the City Memorial Bowls Club.
Warrnambool police Acting Senior Sergeant Lisa McRae said all local services and community members were welcome to come and talk with police about what issues were important at the forum between 6.30pm and 9.30pm.
The forum will explore topics including current crime trends and crime prevention, young people, family violence, road policing and drugs and drug-related crime.
"The Neighbourhood Policing Forum will be run by a Victoria Police panel and questions will be taken from the audience throughout the event," she said.
"Registration is a must. To attend, please register by sending your details via email to WARRNAMBOOL-PSA-LAC@police.vic.gov.au.
"Questions can also be submitted prior to the forum.
"This is an important community engagement forum, a great chance to come and ask questions and become informed about the issues impacting our local community."
