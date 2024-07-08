The Standard
Young people and family violence high on agenda at police community forum

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 9 2024 - 7:42am, first published 7:17am
Warrnambool police Acting Senior Sergeant Lisa McRae is inviting memebrs of the community to a police forum. File picture.
A Victoria Police Neighbourhood Policing Forum will be held in Warrnambool on the evening of Wednesday, August 7, at the City Memorial Bowls Club.

