Terang driver crashes under the influence of drugs and beers

A Terang district man who crashed while under the influence of cannabis and alcohol has been fined $1000 and banned from driving for 25 months.
Bradley Leske, 48, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court this week.
Police said that at 5.30pm on December 1 last year Leske was driving along the Timboon-Terang Road at Dixie when he veered into the oncoming lane, the front left tyre caught the left edge of the road, he overcorrected and hit trees, finishing 100 metres away.
A witness following Leske saw his erratic driving before the collision and helped Leske by opening the passenger door and Leske fell out of the vehicle.
A search by police located 1.44g of cannabis in a backpack.
A blood sample was taken at hospital and that proved positive to cannabis and an alcohol reading of .192.
Leske told police during an interview he'd recalled buying a six pack of beer which he consumed.
He has three relevant prior impaired driving offences.
Leske said he realised he was lucky to be alive.
Magistrate Peter Mellas said Leske was lucky not to have killed someone else and it was surprising that defendants rarely realised how much risk they posed to other road users.
He said Leske had admitted to serious offending and it was time to take stock of his life.
Leske was fined $1000 and his licence was cancelled for 25 months.
The magistrate warned Leske not to drive while banned, because with his record he risked being jailed if caught behind the wheel of a car.
