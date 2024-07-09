The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Terang driver crashes under the influence of drugs and beers

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 10 2024 - 7:22am, first published 7:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang driver crashes under the influence of drugs and beers
Terang driver crashes under the influence of drugs and beers

A Terang district man who crashed while under the influence of cannabis and alcohol has been fined $1000 and banned from driving for 25 months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.