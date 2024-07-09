Prisoner jailed for another four months after three-way phone calls

A 33-year-old Cobden man in jail for making a threat to kill the mother of his three children has had another four months tacked onto his sentence.
The man, who cannot be named as that would identify the victim, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court this week to breaching an intervention order.
Police allege the man called his sister from prison, who then instigated a three-way chat with his ex-partner a dozen times.
During those conversations it's alleged the man threatened to put the victim in the boot of a vehicle and drive off a boat ramp.
Magistrate Peter Mellas said it was fortunate for the man he was not facing the more serious charge of making a threat to kill.
He jailed the man for another six months, with two months of that sentence to be served at the same time as his existing sentence.
The man was jailed on April 26 and his earlier release date was September 16.
That date will now be around January 16 next year.
Police said that the man and woman shared three children and their 14-year relationship recently broke down.
The man made a number of calls to a number listed as his mother, but it was actually his sister's phone.
During April he made calls to his sister from prison asking her to pass on messages to his ex-partner saying that they would never be friends, she was a dog and never wanted to see her again.
He also dictated a letter which his sister then read to the victim.
The man then made 15 calls to his sister and she instigated 12 three-way chats with the victim.
Lawyer Tim Hancock said the offending was aggravated as it was committed by his client while he was in prison.
He said the man was struggling due to the break-up of the 14-year relationship.
The lawyer agreed that there was a theme of ongoing family violence offending.
The magistrate questioned how the inmate was able to offend as he did.
"I'm not sure what the prison authorities were doing," he said, referring to all prison calls being recorded.
He said it was clear the victim would have been frightened and put in fear by the comments and threats made.
