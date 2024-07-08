Charged Derrinallum man remains in hospital care

A Derrinallum man facing four police briefs of evidence has had all his matters adjourned.
Robert Gallichan did not appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, July 8.
A lawyer on his behalf said Mr Gallichan was in police custody last week but a magistrate had bailed him.
Mr Gallichan was in police custody last week, but he was transported to hospital where he was under police guard, he underwent surgery and then his mental health care was addressed.
The lawyer said it was expected her client's mental health condition would be clarified in the next week.
She confirmed he was originally in police custody and then under police guard at hospital before being bailed and then admitted into care.
It is not known what charges Mr Gallichan is facing, but all his matters were adjourned for further hearing in the Warrnambool court on Monday, July 15, next week.
