Parking fees on the way for 'run down' tourist sites

Tourists will have to pay to park at Twelve Apostles and other sites along the Great Ocean Road but just how much is yet to be decided.
Locals will be exempt from the charge but who is considered local is also up for discussion.
Consultation has begun on the plan to introduce visitor parking fees on public land within the Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks area but which other tourist sites could soon have parking fees imposed has not yet been decided.
In May, the state government allocated almost $1 million in its budget to upgrade parking infrastructure at the Twelve Apostles.
The visitor centre is also in line for a multi-million-dollar revamp which includes a roof-top garden, and comes after the recent unveiling of the new $9.2 million lookout at the Twelves Apostles.
While visitor parking fees are set to be introduced at select sites managed by the Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority, all other parking rules in towns along the coast remain a matter for the relevant council or land manager.
While parking fees at tourist sites won't apply to "locals", whether the definition of a local is based on postcode, local government boundaries or state or federal government electorates is yet to be decided.
Consultation will help shape what is considered local.
The first phase of consultation is open until August 11, 2024 with people urged to fill in an online survey or by attending one of seven local drop-in sessions.
Following consultation, draft regulations will be released by February 2025.
A DEECA spokesperson said visitor fees at select sites would directly fund the protection of the coast and parks along the Great Ocean Road.
"It also means that the thousands of visitors to the area each year are helping protect it for future generations to enjoy," the spokesperson said.
"As locals would know, at high-use areas we have seen environmental values damaged and tourist sites and visitation facilities get run down.
"This change will improve things on the ground and help manage pressures long-term.
"We're inviting feedback from the community to help shape this change and look forward to hearing what everyone has to say."
To have your say visit: https://engage.vic.gov.au/great-ocean-road-visitor-parking-fees
Drop in sessions will be held at the Port Campbell Surf Lifesaving Club on Thursday, August 1 between 5pm and 7pm and the Twelve Apostles on Saturday, August 3 between 2pm and 4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.