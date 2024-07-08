Inside Racing: High praise for leading jumps jockey

FORMER long serving Racing Victoria steward Frank Beattie rates Steve Pateman as one of the best jumps jockeys to have ridden in the sport.
Beattie, who was a south-west racing steward for more than 55 years made his comments after witnessing Pateman ride Wil John to victory in the Thackeray Steeplechase at Warrnambool on Sunday.
Pateman holds a dual jumps jockey-trainers licence and was only riding at his second meeting on Sunday since returning from an 11-month cobalt disqualification.
"Steve has to be up there with the best jumps jockeys that I've seen from any era," Beattie said. "It's unfair and difficult to compare jumps jockeys from different eras but Steve is as good as any that I've seen ride in the sport in my 55 years as a steward and I was fortunate to have seen some of the best.
"I think Steve is an amazing horseman. He's got excellent balance on a horse and gives his mounts every chance in the run. His ride to win the Thackeray on Wil John was a phenomenal effort. Steve has the ability to sum up where he is and his rivals are in the run very quickly.
"He doesn't make many errors and that's important and another key to his success is he has had minimal falls in his long career."
Apart from Sunday's win on Wil John - Pateman also rode Alakahan to victory in a restricted hurdle.
Bold front running jumper Fabalot lost no supporters running second in the Lafferty Hurdle at Warrnambool on Sunday.
Fabalot was run down by novice jumper Prismatic in the jumps feature over 3200 metres.
Trainer Symon Wilde said the seven-year-old was brave in defeat.
"I thought Fabalot was brave in running second," Wilde said. "We carried six kilograms more than Prismatic and that told the story in the end. It's no disgrace to run second to Prismatic. He's a rising top jumper. We'll look at one of the big hurdle races later in the season for Fabalot."
Fabalot took his stake earnings in jumps races to over $230,000 with Sunday's second placing.
Wilde was upbeat with the maiden hurdle win by Hit The Road Jack at Warrnambool on Sunday.
"It was a good win by Hit The Road Jack," he said. "I think he's got a nice career in front of him. His first run on the flat for us at Caulfield was very good and we thought he would run well in the maiden hurdle after he had schooled up well.
"We'll probably take him back to town for another flat run before giving him another hurdle start. I think next year he'll come back into work an even better jumper."
Meanwhile, Wilde is setting his tough jumper Elvison for another tilt at a Casterton steeplechase. Elvison, who has an imposing jumps record over the live hedges around the picturesque Casterton circuit is being set for the club's last jumps meeting on July 28.
Warrnambool born jockey Daniel Moor made a rushed trip to ride at Flemington on Saturday while he still has a riding contract in Singapore.
Moor, 39, had seven rides on the Flemington nine race program before jetting back to Singapore for Sunday's meeting there.
"I had to come back for a couple of rides for some trainers that I do a lot of riding for in Melbourne," Moor said. "My manager picked up another couple of rides for me so it finished up I had a few rides.
"The results never went the way we wanted but that's racing. Sadly, racing in Singapore comes to an end in October. I've really loved my time in Singapore. It's a great climate and it helps you only race once a week.
"I find it hard to take up with the cold winters in Melbourne and who knows I might head to Malaysia or Mauritius for next year's winter months. I'm really looking forward to be back riding in Melbourne over the spring for some loyal clients and trainers."
The former Warrnambool College student can ride comfortably in the 53.5kg to 54 kgs range.
Veteran jockey John Keating will miss 14 meetings after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge following his ride on Frankie Two Angels at Wangaratta on Saturday. Stewards found Keating permitted Frankie Two Angels to shift out onto Golden Hips which was checked.
Keating's time on the sidelines commenced at midnight on July 6 and ends July 20. Fellow jockey Stephen Brown copped an eight meeting suspension after being found guilty of careless riding at Ballarat on Friday. Brown returns to race riding on July 16.
A mare with one of the hottest current pedigrees in the Australian Stud Book - in foal to sire sensation Proisor - headlines a quality catalogue for the Inglis Digital July (early) online sale.
Fast Summer Rock (Fastmet Rock) is a winning sister to recent Group Stradbroke winner Stefi Magnetica and a daughter of former Stradbroke winner Mid Summer Music. She is being offered in foal to hugely popular stallion Proisir, the sire of recent Group 1 stars like Legarto, Prowess and Levante.
In total the July (early) catalogue consists of 332 lots which includes 149 horses (81 race fillies), 126 broodmares, 37 racehorse shares, 10 yearlings, nine weanlings and one unraced stock. The sale has been supported by the industry's largest players such as Waterhouse-Bott, Ciaron Maher, Lindsay Park and Widden Stud.
The final countdown of bidding for the sale begins at 10.00am on Wednesday.
Ballarat Turf Club is on the look out for a new chief executive officer after Belinda Glass handed in her resignation last week. Details are still being finalised between Glass and the club but she's expected to leave the job in August.
