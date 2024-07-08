The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Utter chaos': Councillors put brakes on housing plan over traffic concerns

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
July 8 2024 - 1:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillors have rejected plans to build two townhouses at the rear of a Kruger Street property.
Councillors have rejected plans to build two townhouses at the rear of a Kruger Street property.

Plans to build two new townhouses at the rear of a Warrnambool property have been rejected because extra traffic would cause "utter chaos".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.