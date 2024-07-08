Developing youth providing spark for finals contender, says co-coach

Whether or not Kolora-Noorat qualifies for Warrnambool and District league finals or not, its next wave of "developing" players are driving the club forward, according to co-coach Justin Wallace.
The Power sits just outside the top-five in what Wallace described as a "massive month" coming up for his team. He acknowledged season 2024 was about more than just the win-loss column but about setting the club up for the future after a stack of their senior core departed the club at the conclusion of last season.
As the club's wave of youth comes through - the Power won the 2023 under 18 premiership - Wallace expected a few bumps along the way.
"It's been a good developing year for these younger blokes coming into the team," he said.
"It's been up and down this year so far, being so young, but at our best we can play some great footy, match it with the best but we've been inconsistent."
Wallace, 13 rounds into his first year as coach alongside Sam Uwland, said the likes of Oscar Curran, who was best afield in the crunch win against Panmure last round, Jack Vaughan and Caleb Kavanagh are just some of these Power youngsters to excite this season.
Vaughan in particular showed his wares up forward with a bag of five on Saturday.
"A lot of these young guys are athletic and love taking the game on which is exciting for us as a team," he said.
"As long as they're confident and back themselves, they're pretty good players.
"It can be hard to keep your head up sometimes (when you're losing), we had a tough month."
The experienced Power mentor said the win against Panmure was a sign the group had matured. Trailing by three goals at half-time, they slammed on nine goals to three to win by 26 points.
"We've been focusing on little things, our short kicks, tackles, little things like that, what we call our KPIs," he said.
"We did them (in the first half) but didn't have any scoreboard pressure to go with it. Panmure are a good side, they are hard to play against and are always contested.
"We stuck to them and slowly ran over the top of them. We managed to peg away and get the results."
In what looms as one of the most important games of the season on Saturday, an away clash against Timboon Demons, Wallace said his group would keep things in perspective.
"It's massive and every game is massive now, the last few weeks have been big games," he said.
"We've been a bit inconsistent at the moment.
"We'll just take it a week at a time, stick to our KPIs and keep working hard."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.