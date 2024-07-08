'Had some seriously good moments': Top draft prospect makes strong return

Potential number one AFL draft pick Finn O'Sullivan has made a promising and uninterrupted return from injury for Vic Country on Sunday, July 7 as he builds towards a strong end to his draft year.
The 18-year-old Koroit product gathered 16 disposals and had plenty of classy moments, particularly in the last quarter in Vic Country's 13.12 (90) to 14.4 (88) victory against the Allies in Brisbane.
It has been a tough season for the highly prized draft prospect on the injury front with a series of finger and thumb injuries restricting his time on the field.
O'Sullivan is playing for Oakleigh Chargers in the Coates Talent League and is boarding at Xavier College for his final year of VCE studies.
Vic Country under 18s coach Paul Corrigan said it was a welcome sight to see the smooth-moving midfielder back playing football again.
"It was so good to see him back out there, with basically two and half months out, so from that perspective, it was so exciting to see him," he said.
"To give him a run around was exciting, he played a bit of wing and inside (midfield) but he had some seriously good moments."
Corrigan, who is the head coach of Geelong Falcons, said the on-baller would now increase his minutes.
"We watched his load closely and we just wanted to make sure we didn't smash him," he said.
"He played around 75 per cent game time but we'll look to expand that into a normal rotation for the game against Vic Metro.
"But the contest work he did and the impact he had was so valuable. So good to see him back."
Cobden's Rhys Unwin, also considered a strong draft prospect, showed some promising signs and kicked a goal for Country in his under 18 national debut after also overcoming a frustrating run with injuries.
"It was also so good to see him back and take his opportunity," he said
"When you're playing the first nationals game it's obviously a bit quicker and I thought he did well across half-forward.
"He'll really benefit from the run and these days as a high half forward, you almost become that second mid. He's got good pace and had some nice moments."
