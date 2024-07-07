Gallery: Interleague footballers wear Bottle Greens jumper with pride

The Hampden league hosted Ballarat on Saturday, July 6, 2024 at Reid Oval in three matches of intriguing interleague football.
While the Bottle Greens, coached by ex-AFL champion and Warrnambool export Jonathan Brown once again in the day's main event, couldn't get the win, the Hampden league managed to snare a historic win in the female under 18 battle.
Some of the league's most talented footballers enjoyed the opportunity to test themselves out at a higher standard in what is now becoming a traditional yearly set of matches.
The Standard's photographer Eddie Guerrero was there throughout the day to capture the excitement from behind the lens.
