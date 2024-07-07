Police release image of missing woman, fears for her safety

Police have released security camera footage as they continue search efforts to locate missing Ballarat woman Renee.
The 42-year-old left her address on the Western Highway at Warrenheip, east of Ballarat, about 1.25pm on May 30.
Renee was seen leaving the address with her black cat, Shadow, in a cat carrier.
The cat was later found left outside a house while Renee attended an address on Buchanan Drive at Lucas, west of Ballarat, about 6am on June 2.
She rang the doorbell and briefly spoke to a resident inside, asking for clothing and water before leaving.
Police and family have concerns for her welfare as she has a medical condition and has been missing for such a long time.
Investigators do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances, but Renee may be confused and is possibly deliberately trying to avoid people.
Checks have also revealed that Renee's bank accounts haven't been accessed in more than a month, adding to police concerns.
Investigators have released an image and the last known footage of Renee in the hope that someone can provide information on her current whereabouts.
She is described as being Caucasian, of slim build, about 170cm tall with blonde hair.
Renee was last seen wearing a grey hooded jumper.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000.
