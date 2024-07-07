'Plenty of improvement in him': Top jumper sets sights on Grand Annual

CLASSY jumper Wil John raced into calculations for the 2025 Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase following a brilliant win in the $100,000 Thackeray Steeplechase at Warrnambool on Sunday.
Champion jumps jockey Steven Pateman guided the Ciaron Maher-trained Wil John to victory over Tom Foolery and Leaderboard in the feature jumps race on Sunday, July 7, 2024.
Maher told The Standard he may now spell Wil John and set him for next year's Grand Annual Steeplechase.
"I'll have a chat with Wil John's connections but I think we might give him a break now and get him ready for the Annual," Maher said.
"There's some really nice steeplechase races like the Crisp and Grand National later in the season but I've got a leaning towards giving him a break and bringing him back next year for the Annual."
Sunday's win is Wil John's fifth jumps win from seven starts over the obstacles.
Pateman said Wil John is a freak jumper and has lots of gears.
"Wil John is a top jumper," he said. "The strange thing is I still think there's plenty of improvement in him. It's horses like Wil John why you want to ride in jumps races."
Novice jumper Prismatic scored an impressive victory for Cranbourne trainer Mark Walker in the $100,000 Lafferty Hurdle at Warrnambool on Sunday.
Prismatic aided by a perfect ride from former top New Zealand based jumps jockey Aaron Kuru defeated Fabalot by seven lengths with The Good Fight back in third place.
Kuru said Prismatic has a bright jumps career in front of him.
"It was a big task by a novice hurdler in Prismatic to beat such a seasoned jumper like Fabalot in that sort of fashion," he said. "We always knew that Fabalot would lead them up we just couldn't let them get too far in front. There's plenty of upside to Prismatic.
"I'm not sure what plans Mark has for Prismatic for the rest of this season but I would think he'll be an even better jumper next year."
Prismatic took his stake earnings to over $155,000 with his Lafferty win.
