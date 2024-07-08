'Still in a bit of shock': Basketball talent books ticket for Paris

Warrnambool export Jaylen Brown admits the realisation he will be jetting off to Paris as a paralympian in August hasn't sunk in just yet.
It might not for a while.
The 19-year-old's dream came to fruition late last week after he was announced as part of a 12-player squad to represent the Australian Rollers' mens wheelchair team at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, one of six new players set to pull on the jersey.
Brown, who now lives in Darwin after moving to the Top End after finishing school at Emmanuel College in 2023, was announced as part of the squad following the Ballin'24 international series in Melbourne.
He told The Standard there was a bit of disbelief, mixed with pride and elation at the moment.
"I'm honestly still in a bit of a shock, I can't believe it's about to happen," he said.
"I'm just more grateful for the opportunity I've been given than anything.
"It's a bit of a hard feeling to describe, it's quite weird, but mostly I'm still in shock."
The Rollers have a long and illustrious history at the Paralympics, capturing gold for the first time in Atlanta in 1996, with a second gold coming at Beijing in 2008.
The most recent Paralympic medal success came in 2012 at the London games.
Brown, who will head to a staging camp before the squad heads to Paris around August 16, said the squad - to be coached by Paralympics legend Brad Ness - was well placed to be super competitive.
"I think we're a really athletic team," he said.
"It's a really deep team too. Everyone can play a different role and adapt wherever required. It's really good."
The talented athlete, who has been part of the Australian under 23 and national set-up for a few years, said he was hungry for success on the court in Paris but admitted the lure and appeal of being immersed in the athlete's village was an exciting prospect.
"Aside from the actual on-court competition which I can't wait for, one of the main things I'm probably looking forward to is the athlete's village," he said.
"All the boys that have gone previously have talked it up a bit. I can't wait to be honest."
He added since finishing school he had dedicated himself to his training and was embracing a change in lifestyle as a professional athlete.
"One thing for me I guess is I've worked on my consistency," he said.
"Training almost every day since I finished school is what I've done."
The Paris 2024 Paralympics run from August 28-September 8, 2024.
