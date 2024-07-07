Get out the binoculars, the whales are back

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan here with your morning headlines.
Whale watchers, it's time to dust off your binoculars and head to the Logan's Beach whale nursery.
The whales have returned to Warrnambool and are frolicking in the protected waters off the city.
Photographer Shane Smith captured stunning images of a southern right whale on Saturday, July 6.
He said hordes of locals and visitors were at the viewing platform, trying to get a glimpse of the ocean giants.
In other news, a Koroit home sold for more than $1 million under the hammer on the weekend, while another property went to a young couple for $640,000.
The couple had been looking for more than 14 months for the perfect home before snapping up a four-bedroom offering at 703 Koroit-Port Fairy Road.
A home at 27 Anne Street sold under the hammer for $1,010,000.
The four-bedroom property comes complete with a swimming pool and shedding.
Thanks for your continued support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.